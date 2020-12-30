Who gets to vote in Georgia?

A legal ruling in Georgia seems unlikely to reassure those concerned about the accuracy of voter rolls in the Peach State. Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein report in Politico:

A federal judge in Georgia on Monday ordered two counties to reverse a decision removing more than 4,000 voters from the rolls ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

The judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner — the sister of former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, a prominent ally of President-elect Joe Biden who has led voter registration efforts across the state — concluded that the counties appeared to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations in the two counties...

The suit, brought by Majority Forward, represented by National Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias, followed an effort to challenge the lengthy roster of voters simply because their registrations appeared to match U.S. Postal Service change-of address records.

...Gardner’s 11-page ruling released Monday night noted that the removals of the voters appeared to violate federal law because they were not given proper notice and because they qualify as the type of systematic voter roll cleaning that is not permitted within 90 days of a federal election.

Former White House press secretary for George W. Bush Ari Fleischer opines in a tweet:

This makes no sense. A judge (the sister of Stacey Abrams) ruled that when someone tells the US Postal Service they have moved they still can vote from their old address.

Rules have no meaning any more. This is nuts.

Maintaining accurate voter rolls should absolutely be done according to the law. And most Americans are willing to believe that the Postal Service and state motor vehicles departments are capable of mistakes. If there are errors in such databases, voters should have a chance to correct them. But such public sources of information represent valuable evidence. In Georgia and everywhere else, voters deserve a vigorous effort to ensure that people who are no longer residents of a state no longer vote in its elections.

Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, there’s another argument over the November results. WJAC, the NBC television affiliate in Johnstown, reports from Harrisburg that some Republican state legislators say they’ve found some “troubling" numbers:

According to State Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon), 17 lawmakers sponsored and participated in the analysis.

Ryan, who is a certified public accountant, says they discovered discrepancies between the numbers of total votes counted and total number of voters who voted in the 2020 General Election which is making them question how the results could have been certified by Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar.

According to Ryan, the analysis compared official county election results to the total number of voters who voted Nov. 3, as recorded by the Department of State.

Ryan says they found that 6,962,607 total ballots were reported as being cast, while [the Pennsylvania Department of State Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors] system records indicated that only 6,760,230 total voters actually voted.

The state system is known by its acronym SURE. The WJAC report includes a response from the Pennsylvania Department of State, which reads in part:

We are unclear as to what data the legislators used for this most recent “analysis." But the only way to determine the number of voters who voted in November from the SURE system is through the vote histories. At this time, there are still a few counties that have not completed uploading their vote histories to the SURE system. These counties, which include Philadelphia, Allegheny, Butler and Cambria, would account for a significant number of voters. The numbers certified by the counties, not the uploading of voter histories into the SURE system, determines the ultimate certification of an election by the secretary.

This obvious misinformation put forth by Rep. Ryan and others is the hallmark of so many of the claims made about this year’s presidential election. When exposed to even the simplest examination, courts at every level have found these and similar conspiratorial claims to be wholly without basis.

To put it simply, this so-called analysis was based on incomplete data.

Here’s hoping for complete data in Pennsylvania, Georgia and everywhere else.

In another part of the world, it seems that President Donald Trump has almost completely changed regional politics, and the impact of his peace initiative is nothing short of stunning. Daniel Estrin of National Public Radio reports:

At least 40,000 Israelis have traveled to Dubai this month, according to the Israeli airport authority. Fifteen daily, 3 1/2-hour nonstop flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai began this month on three Israeli airlines and an Emirati carrier.

Among those making the trip are Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish tourists, carrying their own Torah scrolls and kosher steaks, flying east over Saudi Arabia to a land they never expected to visit...

Since the Israel-UAE peace deal was announced in August, the Jewish community has burst out of the shadows, scrambling to accommodate the rush of devout Jewish visitors...

Many Israelis are traveling to Dubai specifically to escape their own country’s coronavirus lockdown. In Dubai, they can enjoy restaurants and hotels (all are closed back home) and hold events like large weddings that are not permitted in Israel.

Who would have guessed that a hot 2020 travel trend would involve Israelis flying to the Arabian peninsula to enjoy more liberty?

Elsewhere in the air, there is more exciting news of a new beginning. The Journal’s Andrew Tangel reports:

American Airlines Group Inc. put passengers back on Boeing Co.’s 737 MAX for the first time in the U.S. since the aircraft was grounded nearly two years ago following two deadly crashes.

American Flight 718 departed Miami International Airport around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport at 1:10 p.m. American said the flight was mostly full and that airline President Robert Isom was among the passengers.

Mr. Isom is leading from the front, and other U.S. carriers will soon follow.





