Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks
This file photo shows a girl suspected of being infected with the Ebola virus

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

1 min read . 05:47 PM IST Reuters

We have already alerted the six countries around, including of course Sierra Leone and Liberia, and they are moving very fast to prepare and be ready and to look for any potential infection, WHO said

The World Health Organization has alerted six countries to watch out for potential Ebola cases after fresh outbreaks in Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization has alerted six countries to watch out for potential Ebola cases after fresh outbreaks in Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday in the first resurgence of the disease there since the 2013-2016 outbreak, while the Democratic Republic of Congo reported a resurgence of the virus on Feb. 7.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India's GDP to contract 1% in Dec quarter, says BofA

1 min read . 05:52 PM IST

SC seeks Centre’s affidavit on OTT content regulation

2 min read . 05:33 PM IST

Mumbai: 'Follow COVID-19 rules, else there will be another lockdown,' says BMC mayor

2 min read . 05:27 PM IST

UK may need $84 billion of tax increases to balance the books

3 min read . 05:26 PM IST

Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday in the first resurgence of the disease there since the 2013-2016 outbreak, while the Democratic Republic of Congo reported a resurgence of the virus on Feb. 7.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India's GDP to contract 1% in Dec quarter, says BofA

1 min read . 05:52 PM IST

SC seeks Centre’s affidavit on OTT content regulation

2 min read . 05:33 PM IST

Mumbai: 'Follow COVID-19 rules, else there will be another lockdown,' says BMC mayor

2 min read . 05:27 PM IST

UK may need $84 billion of tax increases to balance the books

3 min read . 05:26 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We have already alerted the six countries around, including of course Sierra Leone and Liberia, and they are moving very fast to prepare and be ready and to look for any potential infection," the WHO's Margaret Harris told a Geneva briefing. She did not specify the other countries.

Harris added that health authorities had identified close to 300 Ebola contacts in the Congo outbreak and around 109 in the Guinea one.

Gene sequencing of Ebola samples from both Congo and Guinea to learn more about origins of new outbreaks and identify the strains was under way, she said.

"We don't know if this is down to Ebola persisting in the human population or if it's simply moving again from the animal population but the genetic sequencing that's ongoing will help with that information," she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.