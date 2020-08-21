Home >News >World >WHO hopes coronavirus can be over in two years, says Tedros
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Reuters)
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Reuters)

WHO hopes coronavirus can be over in two years, says Tedros

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2020, 10:02 PM IST Reuters

  • The Spanish flu that hit in 1918 took two years to end, adds Tedros
  • More than 22.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 793,382​ have died

GENEVA: The World Health Organization hopes the coronavirus crisis can be over in less than two years, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

The Spanish flu that hit in 1918 took two years to end, he said.

"Our situation now with more technology, of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast," he said.

"At the same time we have the technology and knowledge to stop it."

More than 22.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 793,382​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Representative image (PTI)

DST’s low-cost covid kit will also detect other infections

3 min read . 10:52 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he’s trying to arrange permission for flights to cross over Saudi Arabia.

Israel hits 100,000 COVID-19 cases amid criticism of govt response

1 min read . 09:54 PM IST
Vaccine trials against COVID-19 are being fast-tracked globally, said health minister Harsh Vardhan

India's COVID-19 vaccine: When will we have a vaccine? Who will get it first?

2 min read . 04:42 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout