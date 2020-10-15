Who innovates first? Ranking 135 economies around the world

Bloomberg Economics scored 135 economies on their propensity to innovate and absorb existing technology, drawing on measures of institutional quality, IT infrastructure, the business climate and human capital. Advanced economies dominate, with Japan, the US and Germany showing the greatest potential. Some emerging markets, including China, aren’t far behind, with Russia and Brazil also making it into the second quintile, while India and South Africa are in the third.

