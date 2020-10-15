This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Who innovates first? Ranking 135 economies around the world
1 min read.02:04 PM ISTScott Johnson
Ziad Daoud, Bloomberg
Advanced economies dominate, with Japan, the US and Germany showing the greatest potential
Some emerging markets, including China, aren’t far behind, with Russia and Brazil also making it into the 2nd quintile, while India and South Africa are in the 3rd
Bloomberg Economics scored 135 economies on their propensity to innovate and absorb existing technology, drawing on measures of institutional quality, IT infrastructure, the business climate and human capital. Advanced economies dominate, with Japan, the US and Germany showing the greatest potential. Some emerging markets, including China, aren’t far behind, with Russia and Brazil also making it into the second quintile, while India and South Africa are in the third.
Click on the image to enlarge
