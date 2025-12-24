Who is Abdul Ghafoori? ‘Intimate partner’ wanted for homicide of Indian-origin Himanshi Khurana in Toronto

Canadian police have launched a nationwide manhunt for Abdul Ghafoori, a 32-year-old Toronto resident, after he was named as the prime suspect in the killing of Himanshi Khurana, a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman whose death authorities say appears to be a case of intimate partner violence.

The case has drawn attention both in Canada and India, with India’s Consulate in Toronto expressing shock over the killing and confirming that it is coordinating closely with local authorities as investigations continue.

Indian Consulate expresses shock, offers assistance Reacting to the incident, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said it was “deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms. Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto,” and extended its “deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief.”

The consulate added that it has been in close touch with the case over the past few days and that all possible assistance is being provided to the family in coordination with Canadian authorities.

What Canada police say about the killing According to Toronto Police Service, officers were alerted late on Friday night after receiving a report of a missing woman in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area of Toronto.

“On Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 10:41 pm, police responded to a call for a Missing Person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area,” police said.

The search for Himanshi continued through the night. “On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 6:30 am, officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence,” police added, confirming that her death was being treated as a homicide.

Police later identified the victim as Himanshi Khurana, a Toronto resident.

Suspect Abdul Ghafoori known to victim Himanshi Khurana Investigators say Khurana and the suspect were known to each other and had been in a relationship.

“They were in an intimate partner relationship,” Toronto police told CP24 on Monday.

Officers said they have released an image of the suspect and are appealing for public assistance. “We have released an image of the suspect, and that is out there, and we’re appealing to the public, if anybody would happen to know where this man is to please call police,” a police spokesperson said.

Who is Abdul Ghafoori? Abdul Ghafoori, 32, is also a resident of Toronto, according to police. He is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder, a charge that carries the possibility of life imprisonment without parole if intent and premeditation are proven in court.

Police have not disclosed further details about his whereabouts but have urged anyone with information to contact authorities immediately.

Case classified as ‘intimate partner’ violence Investigators told Canadian media that the killing appears to involve intimate partner violence. According to CBC News, Canadian police said the relationship between the victim and the suspect was a key focus of the investigation.

The homicide is Toronto’s 40th of 2025, police confirmed.

Toronto police said the investigation remains active and that efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest Ghafoori.