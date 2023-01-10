Indian-American aerospace expert AC Charania has been appointed as NASA's new chief technologist to serve as principal advisor to Administrator Bill Nelson on technology policy and programmes. He replaced fellow Indian-American Bhavya Lal who had been the acting chief technologist till January 3.
According to a NASA statement, Charania will work to align the organisation's technology investments with mission needs across six directorates. He will also oversee technology collaboration with other federal agencies, the private sector, and external stakeholders. The position works within NASA’s Office for Technology, Policy, and Strategy.
"Charania is an experienced leader in managing large, rapidly shifting technology portfolios. I am eager for him to apply his knowledge and enthusiasm at NASA," said Lal.
The Indian American holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He also has a bachelor’s in economics from Emory University.
Prior to joining NASA, Charania had served as the vice president of product strategy at Reliable Robotics - a firm that works to bring certified autonomous vehicles to commercial aviation. He had also been associated with Blue Origin, working to mature its lunar permanence strategy, Blue Moon lunar lander program, and multiple technology initiatives with NASA.
Charania has also worked in strategy and business development for the Virgin Galactic (now Virgin Orbit) LauncherOne small satellite launch vehicle programme. He led the formation of the FastForward industry group focused on high-speed point-to-point transportation, was a NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts fellow, and served on the Lunar Exploration Analysis Group Commercial Advisory Board, according to the release.
(With inputs from agencies)
