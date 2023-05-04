Who is Ajay Banga, first Indian-American to head the World Bank?2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:36 AM IST
India born Ajay Banga, who was born and brought up in India by an Indian Army officer, will lead the World Bank as the next President from June 3. Know all about the first Asian World Bank president here
Former Mastercard CEO, Ajay Banga, will take over as the first Asian president of the World Bank on June 2 from outgoing president David Malpass, confirmed the World Bank's 25-member executive board on Wednesday. The Indian-born American executive, since his nomination for the presidency of the World Bank, is considered the global development lender's “face of change".
