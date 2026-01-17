Who is Ajay Banga? Indian-origin World Bank President chosen by Trump for Gaza peace board

The White House on Friday announced the formation of a “Board of Peace” under US President Donald Trump's plan to oversee the temporary governance of Gaza, while also revealing the names of the board members. The Board, which Trump is set to chair, also includes Indian-origin World Bank Group President Ajay Banga.

The announcement comes at a time when the Palestinian territory continues to see deadly violence, even as a fragile ceasefire that came into effect in October remains in place. Sporadic clashes and ongoing security concerns have underscored the instability in the region.

Here's all you need to know about the Indian-origin member, Ajay Banga in the board of peace.

From education to previous roles — All about Banga

Ajay Singh Banga, 66, is the 14th President of the World Bank Group. He was nominated by former US President Joe Biden in February 2023 to lead the World Bank. His appointment to a five-year term was confirmed in May 2023, and he took charge as President of the World Bank Group on 2 June, 2023.

The World Bank executive earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in economics from St. Stephen’s College in Delhi in 1981. Later, he went on to pursue a post graduate program in Management, which is equivalent to an MBA, at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.