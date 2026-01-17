Who is Ajay Banga? Indian-origin World Bank President chosen by Trump for Gaza peace board

The White House on Friday announced the formation of a “Board of Peace” under US President Donald Trump's plan to oversee the temporary governance of Gaza, while also revealing the names of the board members. The Board, which Trump is set to chair, also includes Indian-origin World Bank Group President Ajay Banga.
The announcement comes at a time when the Palestinian territory continues to see deadly violence, even as a fragile ceasefire that came into effect in October remains in place. Sporadic clashes and ongoing security concerns have underscored the instability in the region.
Here's all you need to know about the Indian-origin member, Ajay Banga in the board of peace.
Ajay Singh Banga, 66, is the 14th President of the World Bank Group. He was nominated by former US President Joe Biden in February 2023 to lead the World Bank. His appointment to a five-year term was confirmed in May 2023, and he took charge as President of the World Bank Group on 2 June, 2023.
The World Bank executive earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in economics from St. Stephen’s College in Delhi in 1981. Later, he went on to pursue a post graduate program in Management, which is equivalent to an MBA, at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.
He began his professional career as an intern at Nestle in India and, over the next 13 years, rose through the ranks to hold several senior positions in sales and marketing within the company.
In 1994, he joined PepsiCo as head of marketing for its snacks division in India. Later he moved to Citigroup's global consumer banking division, eventually becoming the CEO of Citigroup Asia Pacific in 2008.
Before his appointment as the World Bank President, Banga was elected chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in 2020.
Banga was born in Khadki, a small town in Maharashtra, India, to a Sikh family. His father served as an officer in the Indian Army, so the family kept moving across the country, according to details available on Investopedia.
He is married to Ritu Banga, who also graduated from IIM Ahmedabad. Ritu is involved in education and business herself and is often spotted with Ajay Banga at different events.
The formation of ‘Board of Peace’ aims to implement Phase Two of Trump's comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, which includes a 20-point roadmap for bringing peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region, according to an official statement by the White House.
The dedicated board will work towards fulfilling all 20 points of the President’s plan, providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.
The White House did not detail the responsibilities of each member of the “founding Executive board.” The names also do not include any Palestinians. The White House announced on Friday that more members will be announced over the coming weeks, Reuters reported.