Who is Ales Bialiatski? Why Belarus sentenced 10-yr jail term to Nobel laureate?

Belarus court sentencing 10-year jail term to Ales Bialiatski, Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist, has triggered massive protests in the country and across the world. Bialiatski is massively popular in country for his resistance movement against President Alexander Lukashenko led crackdown since mid 90s and human rights activists across the world cited that his arrest is ‘politically motivated’. Here is a deeper look into the facts around the controversy:

