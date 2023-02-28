Who is Alexia Putellas, world's best women footballer

Who is Alexia Putellas, world's best women footballer2 min read . 07:14 PM IST
Alexia Putellas recognised as the Best FIFA Women's Player for the second time in a row
Alexia Putellas, FC Barcelona Femeni's Spanish midfielder, on Tuesday was recognised as the Best FIFA Women's Player for the second time in a row after a successful year which saw her club win a third successive league title.
The talented footballer has achieved much in her career and best known for her outstanding performances for FC Barcelona Femeni. Here is a look at her net worth, awards and endorsement.
Net Worth:
Alexia Putellas has been so popular and successful. Her net worth as of 2023 is $ 5 million.
Awards:
In 2022, Putellas was named as one of the winners of the Best FIFA Women's Player award, along with Sarina Wiegman, the head coach of the Netherlands women's national football team.
In addition to her Best FIFA Women's Player award, Putellas has also been recognized for her performances in the Spanish league, where she has been named to the Spanish league team of the season multiple times.
Beyond her performances on the field, Putellas is also known for her contributions to the Spanish public team and her dedication to the sport. Her awards and honors serve as an inspiration to young players around the world, demonstrating the rewards that can come from hard work, talent, and dedication to a sport.
Brand Endorsements
Putellas has recently signed a sponsorship deal with the insurance company Allianz and is also endorsed by other well-known brands such as Nike, Cupra, VISA, MartiDerm, among others.
Additionally, CUPRA, a Spanish automotive brand, has partnered with Alexia Putellas and FC Barcelona, with Alexia becoming the newest member of CUPRA's Tribe.
It is not entirely clear what the nature of this partnership entails, but it may involve marketing and promotional activities aimed at promoting both Alexia and CUPRA.
Messi wins best men's footballer of the year
After steering Argentina to World Cup glory in an epic final against Kylian Mbappé’s France last year in Qatar, Lionel Messi won the best player vote against Mbappé and Karim Benzema and secured the FIFA prize for the seventh time in 14 years.
He won the World Cup at his record-equaling fifth attempt.
“It was a crazy year for me," Messi said. “I could fulfil my (World Cup) dream after fighting for it for so long. And in the end it happened, and it was the most beautiful thing of my career. It’s the dream of every player, but very few can achieve it, so I’m thankful to God for being able to do it."
