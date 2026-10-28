Who is André Janones? The man behind Lula’s Army WhatsApp channel and how he turned it into an election tool in Brazil

On Sunday, Brazil’s incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the presidential runoff election, making him the President of the South American country for the fourth time. The leftist leader finished second in the first round of presidential elections on October 4, with 45.16% of the vote, while Flávio Bolsonaro was the clear winner, with 47.03% of voters choosing him.

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But just over 20 days later, the 80-year-old flipped the script and retained his post against all odds. Lula’s win was decisive, with more than 64 million votes compared to just under 60 million for Bolsonaro, a margin of nearly 4%.

How digital outreach helped Lula According to the Associated Press, analysts credit this turnaround to the additional 14.1 million voters who turned out for the second-round election, including those who had voted for other candidates in the first round.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Lula’s Army WhatsApp channel? ⌵ “Lula’s Army” was a WhatsApp channel created to mobilize supporters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. It grew to nearly 11 million followers. 2 Who is André Janones, and what role did he play in Lula’s digital campaign? ⌵ André Janones is a Federal Deputy for Minas Gerais. He led Lula’s Army and coordinated online mobilization for Lula’s campaign. 3 How did Lula’s Army use WhatsApp to support Lula’s campaign? ⌵ The channel shared pre-written messages for supporters to forward, along with tasks such as amplifying campaign videos and promoting hashtags. It also urged supporters to recruit voters and increase Lula’s visibility online. 4 Why was Lula’s Army important in the Brazilian election runoff? ⌵ Its online mobilization helped Lula’s campaign reach supporters and previously uncommitted voters between the two rounds. The channel’s rapid growth also helped the campaign compete in digital spaces where Bolsonaro’s supporters had been seen as having an advantage. 5 What did André Janones do on the eve of the runoff? ⌵ Janones hosted a 24-hour livestream called the “turnaround livestream.” It was part of the campaign’s round-the-clock digital effort to mobilize Lula’s supporters.

Many also pointed out how one man, lawmaker André Janones, turned the tables for Lula. Janones is said to be the brain behind Lula’s digital campaign, which mounted a fierce and persistent social media operation that mobilised many previously uncommitted voters.

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Who is André Janones Janones' key tool was a WhatsApp channel called “Lula's Army,” which gathered almost 11 million people and mobilised them to campaign for the incumbent via social media.

Janones, who serves as a Federal Deputy for the state of Minas Gerais, is widely recognised as the digital "General" behind the massive social media and mobilisation campaigns for Lula.

According to BBC Brazil, his round-the-clock digital mobilisation, which used viral videos, hashtags, and a 24-hour livestream on the eve of the runoff, helped counter Bolsonaro's strong digital presence.

André Janones and Lula's Army The campaign clicked, and on October 20, Lula reached 200 million interactions on social media since Oct. 5, while Bolsonaro had 54 million, according to data from the Projeto Brief agency in a study conducted for the local newspaper Estadão.

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According to data from the analytics company Bites, between the campaign’s launch on August 16 and the first round, Lula and Bolsonaro had roughly the same number of interactions. But since the start of the second round, the incumbent’s profiles have received around 111 million interactions, compared with Bolsonaro’s 31 million.

Janones “basically embraced the right’s style of aggressive politics, very intense, constant messaging,” Oliver Stuenkel, a professor of International Relations at Fundação Getulio Vargas in São Paulo, told AP.

“The defeat in the first round jolted the Lula campaign into action. The strategy during the first round was lacklustre and saw a lot of infighting,” Stuenkel said.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.