Anjula Acharia, Hollywood executive and entrepreneur, was invited by King Charles to his Humanitarian Reception at Buckingham Palace to learn about the impactful work of the British Asian Trust. Anjula Acharia's roots can be traced back to Punjab's Patiala.
In a post on Instagram, Anjula Acharia stated, “I always say… I was made in Britain but living the American Dream. It was an incredible honor to return home to England and be invited to His Majesty’s Humanitarian Reception at Buckingham Palace to learn more about the impactful work of the British Asian Trust.”
Anjula Acharia further informed that British Asian Trust is bent on tackling critical issues like child trafficking and child labour in India and Pakistan. Expressing admiration for the King’s dedication to these causes, she said, “The King’s passion for these causes was both evident and inspiring, and the Trust’s entrepreneurial approach is truly refreshing. Thank you @hitanmehta, for your leadership and dedication, it’s incredible the work that you do.”
