Who is Anjul Acharya? King Charles invites Priyanka Chopra’s manager to Humanitarian Reception at Buckingham Palace

Anjula Acharia, Hollywood executive and entrepreneur, was invited by King Charles to his Humanitarian Reception at Buckingham Palace to learn about the impactful work of the British Asian Trust. Anjula Acharia's roots can be traced back to Punjab's Patiala.

Anjula Acharia is Priyanka Chopra's manager, who signed with BeatsByDre founder Jimmy Iovine and marked her foray into America.

Anjula Acharia is the daughter of a scientific photographer Krishen Mohan Acharya who passed away on January 20. His work captured the oppression of British colonial rule.

Anjula co-founded a media company named Desi Hits in 2007 through which global pop culture artists like Lady Gaga and Britney Spears were introduced to the emerging global markets.

She manages high profile deals with NFL, GUESS, Disney and BeatsByDre, Word Press reported .

. Anjula was also named on Billboard’s ‘Top 40 Women in Music’ List. Notably, she has featured in many publications including, The Wall Street Journal, NY Times and Forbes for her ground-breaking work in diversity and pop culture as well as the consumer tech companies she has invested in, advised and championed, Word Press reported.

She featured in Billboard’s 2014 ‘International Power Players’ list, Vanity Fair new establishment list and ELLE’s Top Women In Tech.

Anjula was named as one of the ‘2010 Game Changers’ by The NY Enterprise Report. Humanitarian Reception at Buckingham Palace In a post on Instagram, Anjula Acharia stated, “I always say… I was made in Britain but living the American Dream. It was an incredible honor to return home to England and be invited to His Majesty’s Humanitarian Reception at Buckingham Palace to learn more about the impactful work of the British Asian Trust.”

Anjula Acharia further informed that British Asian Trust is bent on tackling critical issues like child trafficking and child labour in India and Pakistan. Expressing admiration for the King’s dedication to these causes, she said, “The King’s passion for these causes was both evident and inspiring, and the Trust’s entrepreneurial approach is truly refreshing. Thank you @hitanmehta, for your leadership and dedication, it’s incredible the work that you do.”