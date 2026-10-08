Who is Anne Carson? Canadian writer and poet wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature for her ‘bold and inventive oeuvre’

Canadian poet and writer Anne Carson, 76, has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature," the Nobel award-giving body announced on Thursday.

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Ingrid Carlberg, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, said the author was in Iceland “listening to the wind” when the academy contacted her to inform her about the win. The award was announced by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm.

The Nobel Prize carries a cash award of 12 million Swedish kronor this year, equivalent to around $1.2 million, whether it is awarded to an individual, a small group of laureates or an organisation.

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Who is Anne Carson? Born in Toronto, Carson frequently draws inspiration from themes and narratives in ancient Greek and Roman literature, with her works often combining poetry, essays and fiction.

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Her bibliography includes “Eros the Bittersweet,” which explores desire's pleasure and pain in ancient Greek literature; the verse novel “Autobiography of Red”; “Men in the Off Hours,” a poetry and prose collection that received Canada's Griffin Prize for poetry in 2001; and “Norma Jeane Baker of Troy,” which draws parallels between Marilyn Monroe and Helen of Troy.

Carson enrolled at St. Michael’s College at the University of Toronto but left the institution twice, at the end of both her first and second years. Unhappy with the limitations of the curriculum, particularly a compulsory course on Milton, she briefly turned to graphic arts.

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She later returned to the University of Toronto, earning her Bachelor of Arts in 1974, Master of Arts in 1975 and Ph.D. in 1981. Carson also spent a year at the University of St Andrews, where she studied Greek metrics and Greek textual criticism.

With an academic background in classics, Carson brings together influences from comparative literature, anthropology, history and the arts in her writing. Her work frequently revisits and reinterprets texts from Ancient Greek and Latin literature, drawing on authors such as Aeschylus, Catullus, Euripides, Homer, Sappho, Sophocles and Thucydides.

She also incorporates ideas and influences from a range of modern writers and philosophers, including Emily Brontë, Paul Celan, Emily Dickinson, Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, Martin Heidegger, Friedrich Hölderlin, Franz Kafka, John Keats, Gertrude Stein, Simone Weil and Virginia Woolf.

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Rather than following a single literary form, Carson's books often move between poetry, prose, essays, criticism, translation, dramatic dialogue, fiction and nonfiction, combining several of these forms within the same work.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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