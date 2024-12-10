Anoushka Kale, a 20-year-old British Indian student, has made history as the newly elected President of the Cambridge Union Society for the Easter 2025 term. The Cambridge Union, established in 1815, is renowned as one of the world’s oldest debating societies and a stronghold of free speech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently studying English Literature at Sidney Sussex College, University of Cambridge, Kale is among the few South Asian heritage women to assume the prestigious role of Union President. Her election was uncontested, receiving 126 votes in the recent polls.

Kale's leadership journey began with her role as the Union's Debates Officer, where she focused on hosting international speakers and facilitating global debates. Her election campaign emphasized fostering ties with cultural societies, such as the university's India Society, and promoting inclusivity within the Union.

In her manifesto, Kale outlined a vision to expand diversity, enhance access to Union events, and introduce reduced-priced tickets for key gatherings like the summer garden party.

Speaking about her plans, Kale said, "I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been elected as President of the Cambridge Union Society for Easter 2025 and grateful for the membership's support." "For my term, I will seek to expand diversity and access at the Union through greater collaboration with cultural groups, like the university's India Society. I am also especially passionate about continuing to host international speakers and global debate motions, as I did as Debates Officer of the society," she said.

The Cambridge Union has a rich legacy of hosting iconic figures, including US Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan, UK Prime Ministers Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, physicist Stephen Hawking, and the Dalai Lama. Former Union leaders include eminent economist John Maynard Keynes and British Indian entrepreneur Lord Karan Bilimoria.