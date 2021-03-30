Who is Archegos fund manager Bill Hwang?
- Billionaire founder of Tiger Asia was protégé of hedge-fund titan Julian Robertson, paid to settle insider-trading case in 2012
Losses at Archegos Capital Management have triggered the liquidation of positions approaching $30 billion in value, The Wall Street Journal has reported, and sent the shares of two major investment banks tumbling. Archegos is run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. What do we know about Mr. Hwang?
Bill Hwang is a ‘Tiger cub.’
