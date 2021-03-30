Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Who is Archegos fund manager Bill Hwang?

Who is Archegos fund manager Bill Hwang?

Bill Hwang, shown in 2012, emigrated to the U.S. after attending high school in South Korea and went on to lead one of the biggest Asia-focused hedge funds.
3 min read . 05:20 PM IST Juliet Chung,Andrew Jeong, The Wall Street Journal

  • Billionaire founder of Tiger Asia was protégé of hedge-fund titan Julian Robertson, paid to settle insider-trading case in 2012

Losses at Archegos Capital Management have triggered the liquidation of positions approaching $30 billion in value, The Wall Street Journal has reported, and sent the shares of two major investment banks tumbling. Archegos is run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. What do we know about Mr. Hwang?

Bill Hwang is a ‘Tiger cub.’

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India's Covid situation turning from 'bad to worse', huge cause of worry: Govt

1 min read . 05:35 PM IST

India says Covishield can be used for up to 9 months against prescribed 6 months: Report

1 min read . 05:34 PM IST

Domestic flights: DGCA approves 18,843 flights per week for summer schedule

1 min read . 05:20 PM IST

COVID vaccination for above 45 years from April: Co-WIN, on-site registration process explained

1 min read . 05:19 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.