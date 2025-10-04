Who is judge Arun Subramanium, who handed out the verdict in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial?

Former American rapper and record executive Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison for various offences, including violence towards women, racketeering, and sex trafficking, by US District judge Arun Subramanian.

While handing out the sentence to the now infamous hiphop mogul, the judge noted the accusations against Combs by two of his ex-girlfriends, rhythm and blues singer Casandra Ventura, and a woman known in court by the pseudonym Jane, and said, "The court rejects the defense's attempt to characterize what happened here as merely intimate, consensual experiences, or just a sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll story," adding, “This was subjugation, and it drove both Ms. Ventura and Jane to thoughts of ending their lives,” as per Reuters.

The women have alleged that Combs forced them to take part in sexual acts with male escorts, which he would film and masturbate to.

Who is Arun Subramanian? Arun Subramanian is a US-born Indian-origin judge at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Subramanian was nominated to the position in March 2023 by then US President Joe Biden, and became the first South Asian-origin person to serve on said bench.

Chuck Schumer, who was the US Senate majority leader then, had remarked during the vote to confirm Subramanian's appointment, “Mr. Subramanian’s resume tells a very clear story: he is excellent, he is accomplished, he’s dedicated his entire career fighting for average Americans,” further adding, “He’s an expert in consumer protection with years of experience defending those injured by unfair, illegal practices. He’s also defended victims of child trafficking in pornography.”

Subramanian's parents immigrated to the US in the early 1970s. His father was a control systems engineer, while his mother was a bookkeeper, a TOI report has revealed.

Subramanian was born in 1979 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He earned his undergraduate degree from Case Western University, and holds a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School, which he received in 2004.

From 2004 to 2005, Subramanian worked as a law clerk for Dennis Jacobs at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

From 2005 to 2006, he was a law clerk for Gerard E. Lynch at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and from 2006 to 2007, he served as a law clerk for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the US Supreme Court.