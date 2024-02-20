Who is Ashwin Ramaswami, the first Gen Z Indian-American running for US Senate seat?
If elected, Ashwin Ramaswami would be the first Gen Z Indian-American Senator in Georgia and the only Georgia state legislator with degrees in computer science and law.
Ashwin Ramaswami, a 24-year-old software engineer, is all set to be the first Gen Z Indian-American to foray into United States politics with his run for the state senate. Generation Z (also known as Zoomers) encompasses those born between 1997 and 2012.
