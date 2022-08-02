Who is Ayman al-Zawahiri? An eye surgeon who became Osama bin Laden’s successor3 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 08:28 AM IST
Ayman al-Zawahiri, the slain Al Qaeda chief, was a doctor who became architect of 9/11.
Ayman al-Zawahiri, the slain Al Qaeda chief, was a doctor who became architect of 9/11.
Listen to this article
Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of Al Qaeda and a key architect of the 9/11 terrorist operation, was assassinated by a US drone strike in Afghanistan on Saturday. On Monday, US Vice President Joe Biden reaffirmed it, declaring that "Justice has been served".