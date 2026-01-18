Who is Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? US Central Command kills al Qaeda affiliate leader tied to December attack in Syria

US military forces on Friday killed an al Qaeda affiliate leader, identified as Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, linked to an Islamic State attack on Americans in Syria last month, the US Central Command said in a statement on Saturday.

The Central Command said Bilal Hasan al-Jasim had "direct ties" to an ISIS gunman who killed and injured UD and Syrian personnel on December 13 in Palmyra, Syria.

“The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, in a statement.

“There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you," he added.

Since the December 13 attack, US forces have been conducting strikes in Syria, with the US military saying it has hit more than 100 ISIS targets.

CENTCOM said it had launched large-scale strikes in Syria in response to the December 13 attack. The operation, dubbed Hawkeye Strike, had resulted in US and partner forces hitting more than 100 ISIS infrastructure and weapons site targets with over 200 precision munitions.

"Additionally, US and partner forces have captured more than 300 ISIS operatives and killed over 20 across Syria during the past year, removing terrorists who posed a direct threat to the United States and regional security," CENTCOM said.

"We will never forget, and never relent," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in an X post that included Centcom's statement.