William “Bill" Post, credited for inventing breakfast staple Pop-Tarts, passed away on February 10. He was 96. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Born on June 27, 1927, Bill Post grew up in Grand Rapids as one of seven kids to Dutch parents. He finished high school there and worked part-time washing trucks when he was 16.

After serving in the Army Air Corps in Japan, he came back, continued his part-time job and went to Calvin College for two years. He married his high school sweetheart, Florence. They spent 72 wonderful years together. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bill, as the manager at Hekman (which became Keebler Company), met with Kellogg's executives about a new product idea. William LaMothe, one of the executives, became Bill's good friend. This meeting led to Bill being recognised for creating the Pop Tart. However, Bill credits his team for turning Kellogg's idea of a toaster pastry that doesn't go bad on the shelf into a real product in just four months.

“I assembled an amazing team that developed Kellogg’s concept of a shelf-stable toaster pastry into a fine product that we could bring to market in the span of just four months," Bill used to say, as per his obituary.

While telling his Pop Tart story to young students in classrooms, he used to credit the Almighty for showering goodness to “the son of an immigrant" and giving him unlimited supply of Pop Tarts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 1967, Bill and his family moved to Elmhurst, Illinois, because he got a job at Keebler Company's head office. When he was 56, he retired as a senior vice president and moved to Glen Arbor, Michigan, near Glen Lake.

Work as consultant Later, Kellogg asked him to work as a consultant. He accepted and worked there for 20 years, travelling around the world and making friends in different countries. In 2003, Bill and Florence moved back to Grand Rapids to be closer to their family.

In 2020, Bill lost his wife Florence, also his best friend. His six brothers and sisters, along with their spouses, also passed away earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

