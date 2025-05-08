Who is Casey Means? Trump's new surgeon general nominee - RFK Jr. ally and MAHA advocate

Donald Trump announced on Wednesday announced wellness influencer Casey Means—who has connections to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—as his nominee for the next surgeon general of the United States.

Donald Trump said in a social media post that Means has “impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials” – referring to the “ Make America Healthy Again ” slogan – and that she will work to eradicate chronic disease and improve the health and well-being of Americans.

“Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding,” Trump said. “Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History.”

In doing so, Trump has removed Janette Nesheiwat, a former Fox News medical contributor, from consideration for the surgeon general role. This is at least the second time one of Trump's health-related nominees has been withdrawn from the Senate approval process. Nesheiwat was due to have her confirmation hearing on Thursday morning.

However, Trump did not offer a reason for the switch

Who is Casey Means? Means, 37, is a vocal proponent of Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" agenda and is a co-founder of the health tech app Levels, which uses data from continuous glucose monitors to inform users on how food affects their health.

Means and her brother, former lobbyist Calley Means, served as key advisers to Kennedy’s longshot 2024 presidential bid and helped broker his endorsement of Trump last summer. The pair made appearances with some of Trump’s biggest supporters, winning praise from conservative pundit Tucker Carlson and podcaster Joe Rogan. Advertisement

Casey has no government experience and dropped out of her surgical residency program, saying she became disillusioned with traditional medicine. She founded a health tech company, Levels, that helps users track blood sugar and other metrics. She also makes money from dietary supplements, creams, teas and other products sponsored on her social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Casey's brother Calley Means was recently appointed as a White House adviser to work on the "Make America Healthy Again" campaign, focusing on food policy and the influence of corporations on health.

In interviews and articles, the siblings often blame a dizzying web of influences for the country’s health problems. They point to corrupt food companies that promote unhealthy diets due to which many Americans become dependent on daily medications to manage obesity, diabetes, and other long-term illnesses.