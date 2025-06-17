Who is Chris Kebbon? Greta Thunberg’s mystery man revealed

Chris Kebbon, a 22-year-old Swedish photographer and videographer, has increasingly drawn attention for his close association with climate activist Greta Thunberg. He has been a regular presence at Greta’s side—capturing moments from protests, traveling with her, and even appearing in court as her co-defendant.

Advertisement

Photographer, surfer, activist Describing himself as a photographer for social and climate justice movements, Kebbon has documented Thunberg’s activism extensively. From London protests to sea voyages to Gaza, he has chronicled events that blur the lines between political statement and historical record. One of his most circulated images is a Titanic-style photo of Greta, wrapped in a Palestinian flag aboard the Barcarole, just before Israeli forces intercepted the boat in international waters.

Beyond photography, Kebbon is also a skilled surfer. According to social media posts, he has lived with his family in Syria, Lebanon, and Morocco. He now resides in Liljeholmen, a middle-class suburb of Stockholm, not far from Thunberg’s own neighborhood.

Academic background and upbringing Chris Kebbon studied at Lycée Français Saint-Louis in Stockholm, a prestigious school with a focus on French education and creative subjects. His online CV highlights his focus on film and photography. His father, Erik Kebbon, runs a web production company.

Advertisement

Activist credentials Kebbon is not merely an observer—he’s actively involved in climate action. He’s been a regular participant in the Fridays for Future movement and has organised spontaneous demonstrations in Stockholm, including one shortly after Greta was detained by Israeli authorities. The two were also cleared together of public order charges in February 2024 at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after protesting outside a fossil fuel conference.

In his Instagram posts, Kebbon often uses charged language calling for physical resistance to corporate environmental exploitation, stating that “normal demonstrations are not enough” and advocating for direct action against fossil fuel companies.

Romance rumors The nature of his relationship with Thunberg has sparked speculation. While neither has confirmed a romantic relationship, their closeness has fueled rumors.