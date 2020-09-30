Who is dying from covid-19? Why?

Hospitals say they are getting better at managing Covid-19 patients. In March, as the pandemic took hold in the U.S., about one in three of the sickest hospital patients died within 28 days of admission to the ICU, and treatment varied widely, according to a study across 65 U.S. hospitals recently published in JAMA Internal Medicine. Doctors in March had limited research into Covid-19 treatment to guide their decisions, said David E. Leaf, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, who worked on the study.