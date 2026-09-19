Who is Earl Spencer? What Diana’s brother claims King Charles said after her death

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer is now at the centre of renewed attention because of his forthcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. The book is due to be published on 22 September 2026, and is described by its publisher as an intimate account of Diana's life and death through the memories of her brother.

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Who is Earl Spencer? Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, is the younger brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, and the maternal uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry. Born on 20 May 1964, he grew up at Althorp, the Spencer family estate in Northamptonshire, alongside Diana and their two older sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Spencer inherited the family title in March 1992, following the death of his father, John Spencer, the eighth Earl Spencer. Before becoming Earl Spencer, he was known by the courtesy title Viscount Althorp. He was educated at Eton College before studying Modern History at Magdalen College, Oxford.

His connection to Diana has always been central to his public identity, but Spencer has built a career of his own. He spent a decade working for NBC News as a television reporter and correspondent before moving into writing and historical broadcasting. His books have largely focused on history, including the Spencer family, Althorp and figures and events from Britain's past.

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His relationship with Diana Spencer and Diana shared a childhood shaped by the Spencer family's long history and, later, the breakdown of their parents' marriage. His relationship with his sister became particularly visible after her death in 1997.

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At Diana's funeral at Westminster Abbey, Spencer delivered the eulogy that became one of the most remembered moments of the service. He spoke about his sister's vulnerability and her relationship with the public, while also making a pointed reference to William and Harry and his hope that they would not be overwhelmed by royal duty and tradition.

That speech established Spencer as an important voice in the story of Diana's family and her relationship with the royal establishment.

His new book about Diana The memoir revisits Diana's childhood, her marriage to the then-Prince Charles, motherhood, the intense media attention surrounding her and the aftermath of her death in Paris in August 1997.

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Some of its most contentious passages concern the days immediately following Diana's death and the arrangements for her funeral.

Spencer claims that he objected to William and Harry, then 15 and 12 respectively, walking behind their mother's coffin. He says he believed Diana would not have wanted her young sons placed at the centre of such a public and emotionally difficult procession. He also describes a tense telephone conversation with the then-Prince Charles over the issue.

Why is Charles Spencer making headlines now? The memoir has attracted particular attention because Spencer makes claims about conversations involving members of the royal family nearly three decades after Diana's death.

Among the most disputed is his allegation that Charles said, "we'll forget her soon enough". Buckingham Palace has rejected the account, with its response pointing to the possibility that grief can affect memory and judgement. Spencer has continued to stand by his recollection.

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The dispute has placed Spencer once again in a familiar position: Diana's brother speaking publicly about events surrounding her life and death, while the royal family faces renewed scrutiny over the events of 1997.

For Spencer, however, Swan Song is presented as more than a book about the monarchy. His own description of the project focuses on preserving his memories of Diana and giving readers a picture of his sister beyond the public image that has endured since her death.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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