Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro” and one of the FBI's top 10 most wanted fugitives, was captured by Mexican authorities overnight from Friday into Saturday, with intelligence assistance from the Trump administration, according to Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar Garcia Harfuch.

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The 44-year-old international drug lord had a $5 million reward offered for information leading to his arrest. His detention immediately triggered a burst of violence in Mexico's Sinaloa state, leaving at least 11 people dead, according to authorities.

An overnight firefight between Mexican forces and cartel gunmen left residents of the city of Guasave terrorised, with trucks and businesses set ablaze.

Mexico's Defence Cabinet confirmed on Saturday afternoon that seven alleged cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers were killed in the clashes.

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Who is Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, aka El Chapo Isidro? According to US and Mexican authorities, Meza Flores rose from humble beginnings as a scrap metal dealer and small-time drug trafficker to become one of the most powerful figures in the Mexican drug trade.

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His history of trafficking stretches back more than 20 years, during which the FBI says he spent years smuggling heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs into the United States.

Despite his notoriety, capturing Meza Flores proved difficult for both countries.

Also known as "Chapito Isidro," he is of relatively small stature—standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds—and maintained a notoriously low profile while his organisation controlled key drug-transportation routes and manufacturing laboratories.

From the Beltrán Leyva split to the Meza-Flores TCO Meza Flores first rose to prominence leading the violent Beltrán Leyva drug trafficking organisation, which the US Treasury Department said split from the Sinaloa Cartel in 2008, sparking a bloody regional power struggle similar to the cartel infighting seen in Sinaloa in recent years.

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He later led his own group, the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organisation (TCO)—also known as Los Mazatlecos—for over two decades. Beyond drug trafficking, the FBI and Mexico's government have accused the group of kidnapping, extortion, torture, and murder.

The US State Department has also linked the group to numerous deaths of Mexican police, military forces, and rival criminals, noting it is part of a network of warring criminal groups terrorising civilians across Mexico.

"The Meza-Flores TCO has been responsible for smuggling multi-ton quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana into the United States," the State Department said in a 2025 statement announcing a reward for his arrest.

Meza Flores is also allied with "Los Mayos," a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel currently warring for control of the Mexican state. The Sinaloa Cartel was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the Trump administration last year.

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Over a decade on the run Meza Flores's capture comes more than 14 years after he was first indicted by the United States. Seven years after that initial indictment, a federal superseding indictment and arrest warrant were issued for him in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, charging him with multiple drug-trafficking violations as well as the use and possession of a firearm, according to the FBI.

(With AP inputs)

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