Who is Elizaveta Krivonogikh? Vladimir Putin's rumoured daughter speaks about ‘the man who took million lives’

Elizaveta Krivonogikh, who is also known through her social media name Luiza Rozova, has long been rumoured to be the illegitimate daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. At 22, she is again in the spotlight for a series of Telegram posts shared under her alias, about a man who ‘destroyed’ her and “took millions of lives”.

According to several reports, Krivonogikh was referring to her rumoured father, Vladimir Putin.

In one of her posts, published by German newspaper Bild, she wrote, “It's liberating to be able to show my face to the world again. It reminds me of who I am and who destroyed my life.”

“The man who took millions of lives and destroyed mine,” she wrote in another, without taking anyone's name this time too.

Elizaveta Krivonogikh once regularly posted about her lavish lifestyle on social media, surrounded by private jets, nighclubs, luxury fashion and more. However, she largely remained silent since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Who is Elizaveta Krivonogikh? Elizaveta Krivonogikh is rumoured to be the illegetimate daughter of Vladimir Putin and his former cleaner Svetlana Krivonogikh.

Born in St Petersburg in 2003, she had largely kept her lavish life documented in social media but went silent following the Russia-Ukraine war, according to The Times.

She first came into the limelight when Russian investigative outlet Proekt claimed that Elizaveta Krivonogikh after probing the wealth of Svetlana. The report also claimed that she had a stark similarity to Putin in terms of looks.

Elizaveta is reported to have graduated in 2024 from ICART, an institution in Paris that specialises in arts and cultural management. According to a report by The Economic Times, she works under the name Elizaveta Rudnova at L Galerie in Belleville and Espace Albatros in Montreuil.

Elizaveta's mother Svetlana reportedly rose from being a cleaner at St Petersburg to becoming a major shareholder in key Russian businesses. She was sanctioned by the UK government in 2023 due to her alleged ties in the inner circle of Putin.