Who is Ethan Guo, the teen influencer stranded in Antarctica after ‘illegal’ landing in Chile?

A 19-year-old American pilot and social media influencer has been stranded in Antarctica since June after allegedly landing his small aircraft in Chilean territory without permission.

According to The Independent, Ethan Guo was on a solo mission to fly across all seven continents to raise $1 million for cancer research when his journey came to an abrupt stop. Chilean authorities accuse him of filing a false flight plan and breaching “multiple national and international” rules regulating entry into Antarctica and the approved travel routes.

Chilean prosecutor Cristian Cristoso alleged that Guo knowingly submitted misleading flight details, while his legal team claims he encountered unexpected challenges during the flight. After being charged, he was told to remain within Chilean territory. Severe winter weather in the Southern Hemisphere meant no flights were available, leaving him at a military base for more than six weeks.

On August 11, a judge dropped the charges after Guo agreed to donate $30,000 to a children’s cancer foundation within 30 days. However, he must also cover all expenses for his stay at the military facility, the security of his aircraft, and his return trip. Once weather conditions allow him to leave, he will be barred from re-entering Chile for three years.

Who Is Ethan Guo? Ethan Guo is a 19-year-old Asian-American pilot with more than 1.4 million Instagram followers, where he documents his global travels. He began flying at 13, earned his private pilot’s licence at 17, and holds an IFR rating, allowing him to operate using only instruments. To date, he has logged over 700 flight hours, crossed the Atlantic three times, and visited all 48 contiguous US states. His journey so far has taken him to six continents-- North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia-- with stops at hospitals to promote cancer awareness.

Guo funds his mission through sponsorships, media collaborations, and social media content. He was inspired to take on this challenge after his cousin was diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

