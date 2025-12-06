Who is Flavio Bolsonaro? Brazil's jailed ex-president Jair Bolsonaro chooses son as political heir ahead of 2026 polls

Flavio Bolsonaro on Friday announced that his father, Brazil’s imprisoned former president Jair Bolsonaro, has chosen him to lead the country’s influential conservative movement ahead of the 2026 election. The senator shared on social media that he intends to continue the political legacy that has significantly shaped Brazilian politics, positioning himself as a prominent presidential contender, according to AFP.

Jair Bolsonaro, 70, is not expected to contest after receiving a 27-year sentence for attempting a coup and being barred from holding public office. He is currently appealing the sentence and seeking a legislative pardon. The former president also goes through serious health challenges, comprising complications from a 2018 stabbing and a recent diagnosis of skin cancer.

Advertisement

Flavio took to X and stated, “It is with a great sense of responsibility that I confirm the decision of Jair Messias Bolsonaro to entrust me with the mission of continuing our national project.”

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live: Mexico to face South Africa in opener

He mentioned, “I will not stand idle while families lose hope and democracy is crumbling”, adding an image of him kissing his father on the head.

Advertisement

Who is Flavio Bolsonaro? Flavio Bolsonaro, 44, has specialised in public policy at the University Research Institute of Rio de Janeiro (IUPERJ) and in entrepreneurship at Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

Bolsonaro has consistently supported his father, particularly throughout the trial. He is regarded as a more composed and articulate politician compared to Eduardo and Carlos, who often take a more aggressive approach in their social media political messaging. Flavio, the son from Jair Bolsonaro’s previous marriage, has at times voiced disagreements with his stepmother.

He served as a State Deputy of Rio de Janeiro from 2003 to 2019, securing his fourth term in the 2014 elections with 160,359 votes. During his second term, he presided over the Special Committee on Family Planning. He was elected Senator for Rio de Janeiro, receiving 4,380,418 votes in 2018.

Advertisement

On June 11, 2019, President Jair Bolsonaro presented him with the Medal of the Order of Naval Merit during a ceremony marking the Battle of Riachuelo at the Brasília Marine Corps Group, situated on the shores of Lake Paranoá.

He served as a member of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro from 2003 to 2019 and was affiliated with the Social Liberal Party.

Nevertheless, Michelle Bolsonaro shared a supportive message to Flavio on Instagram, saying, “May the Lord give you wisdom, strength and grace... for the good of our nation.” Two of Bolsonaro’s other sons, Carlos and Jair Renan, serve as city councilors.