Who is Friedrich Merz? The Conservative frontrunner poised to become Germany’s next Chancellor

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is set to take the reins of the country’s government following a national election that saw his party secure the largest share of the vote, as per the exit polls. With the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), emerging as the winners according to predictons, Merz now faces the task of forming a coalition government in a fragmented political landscape.

Coalition negotiations will be crucial in determining the trajectory of Germany’s future policies. While the CDU/CSU ran on a conservative, pro-business platform—advocating for tax cuts, stricter immigration policies, and increased defense spending—its ability to implement these policies will depend on its ability to secure coalition partners.

Advertisement

Historic political shift The exit poll results marked a turning point in German politics. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) suffered a crushing defeat, securing their worst postwar result in a national parliamentary election. Scholz conceded defeat, acknowledging the "bitter election result."

Meanwhile, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) surged to nearly double its previous support, securing the strongest showing for an ultranationalist party since World War II. This rise underscores growing voter dissatisfaction and a shift in Germany’s political spectrum.

As coalition talks begin, the future of Germany’s leadership under Merz remains uncertain, but his rise signals a new chapter in the country’s political direction.

Here is a closer look at Friedrich Merz's profile.

Friedrich Merz: Profile Early life and education Friedrich Merz was born on November 11, 1955, in Brilon, North Rhine-Westphalia, West Germany. He studied law at the University of Bonn and later worked as a judge and corporate lawyer before entering politics.

Advertisement

Political career Merz began his political journey in the 1980s as a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). He was elected to the European Parliament in 1989 and later served in the Bundestag (German federal parliament) from 1994.

During the early 2000s, Merz was a key figure in the CDU and became the parliamentary leader of the party from 2000 to 2002. However, he stepped back from politics in 2009 after Angela Merkel consolidated power within the CDU, leading him to a successful career in finance and business.

Return to politics and CDU leadership Merz made a political comeback in 2018, challenging for the CDU leadership after Merkel announced her retirement. Although he lost to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, he remained a strong voice within the party. In 2021, following the CDU’s poor election performance, Merz successfully took over as the party’s leader in early 2022, positioning himself as a more right-leaning and pro-business alternative to Merkel’s centrist legacy.

Advertisement

Political stance and ideology Merz is known for his conservative economic policies, advocating tax cuts, deregulation, and a stronger role for Germany in global affairs. He is also a critic of excessive immigration and has pushed for stricter asylum policies.

2024 election and future prospects In the 2024 national elections, Merz led the CDU/CSU bloc to victory, though without a decisive majority. He now faces the challenge of forming a stable coalition government. His leadership marks a shift in Germany’s political landscape, with rising support for right-wing parties, including the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).