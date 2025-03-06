Who is G Praveen? Telangana student found dead with ‘bullet wounds’ in US

A 26-year-old student from Telangana, G Praveen, was reportedly found dead with bullet wounds in the US, though the exact circumstances of his death remain unclear, according to his family.

Praveen, who was pursuing his MS in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was found dead by his friends, who informed his family. US authorities notified the family on Wednesday morning (Indian time), news agency Press Trust of India reported.

His cousin, Arun, told PTI that the body was found with bullet wounds.

“Some say Praveen was shot dead by unknown assailants at a store, but the cause of death was not known to the family,” he said.

Arun said Praveen called his father in the early hours of Wednesday, but the latter could not take the call as he was sleeping. Praveen's parents are in a state of shock after learning about the incident, he said.

The family is native of Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad.

US authorities informed the family that the cause of death would be determined after an autopsy.

Who is G Praveen? Praveen, who completed his B Tech in Hyderabad, went to the US in 2023 to pursue his MS. He had visited India in December 2024 and returned to the US in January this year.

The family has reached out to MLAs and other leaders for assistance.

At least two other Indian students from Telangana—one from Khammam in November last year and another from Hyderabad in January this year—were reportedly shot dead in the US.

(With inputs from PTI)