Who is Gabriel Attal, France's young and openly gay prime minister?
Gabriel Attal, a member of the Socialist Party, gained political recognition as a government spokesman during the pandemic and shared his experience of being bullied in a recent TV interview.
Ahead of the European Parliament elections, French President Emmanual Macron appointed Gabriel Attal as the new prime minister of the country. The 34-year-old Attal is not only the youngest prime minister of the country but is also the first-ever openly gay PM of France.