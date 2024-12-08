Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad's elevation as a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis is a matter of great joy and pride for India.

He said George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life to the service of humanity as an ardent follower of Jesus Christ.

"A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis," Modi said in a post on X.

“His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours,” the prime minister said.

Pope Francis elevated 51-year-old Koovakad to the rank of cardinal in a grand conclave held in the Vatican on Saturday.

Who is Koovakad? Born in Chethipuzha, Kerala, the Cardinal was ordained a priest in 2004 in Changanacherry. He later pursued specialized training in diplomatic service at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, preparing for roles within the Vatican's diplomatic mission.

He then entered the Holy See's diplomatic service and worked in nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela, according to Vatican News.

According to reports, George Jacob Koovakad has been serving in the Secretariat of the State of the Holy See since 2020, where he oversees the organisation of the Pope’s travels around the world.

Meanwhile, India has sent a delegation to witness the special ceremony in Vatican City. In an interview with Vatican News, he said, “I am from Kerala, India, and belong to the Syro-Malabar Church, an Eastern Church in full communion with the Catholic Church. Saint Thomas the Apostle brought us the faith in the first century.”

Speaking about the Christian community in India, Koovakad said, “India has much to offer the world, and in particular, the country's tradition of tolerance has historically been a model for the world. Moreover, what is also useful to note is that Indian culture is essentially spiritual and conveys the conviction that peace is possible in all walks of life, as long as there is mutual respect and courageous dialogue.”

The ceremony, held at the famous St Peter's Basilica and attended by clergy and dignitaries worldwide, witnessed the induction of 21 new cardinals from various countries.

The ceremony began at 8:30 pm (IST), marking a procession with 21 cardinals to the altar of St Peter's Basilica. Later, the Pope addressed the gathering and handed over the ceremonious cap and ring to the cardinal-designate, followed by a certificate and prayers.

Koovakad's appointment brings the number of Indian cardinals to six, further strengthening the country's representation at the Vatican, as reported by ANI.