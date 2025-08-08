Who is Haider Ali? Cricketer arrested in UK over rape charges during Pakistan-England clash: 10 things about him

The UK police have started its probe into Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's case involving rape allegations. The incident took place during the Pakistan A team's tour of England, according to officials.

Who is Haider Ali? Haider, 24, made his first-class debut in September 2019. 2. His international debut for the Pakistan cricket team came on 1 September 2020.

3. Due to his compact batting technique, strong off-side play, solid defensive skills, effective pull shots, he has often been compared to Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. He has publicly stated that Rohit Sharma is his role mode.