Who is 'Hamam al Hamami'? What we know about FlyDubai co-pilot who stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar, tried to crash plane

Who was the FlyDubai co-pilot who stabbed pilot Captain Smit Machchar and allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft earlier this week? Why did he make this violent attempt? Several reports have emerged, sharing details about the incident and the accused. Here's what we know so far:

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The incident happened on Wednesday when the co-pilot of Flydubai flight — flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv — allegedly stabbed the flight captain, an India pilot, and attempted to crash the aircraft.

The captain was able to fight off the co-pilot long enough to unlock the cockpit door. Passengers then overpowered the co-pilot, and two off-duty pilots who were on the flight managed to gain control of the aircraft and make an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Who was the FlyDubai co-pilot?

The co-pilot of the flight has not yet been publicly identified, although multiple sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News on Friday that his name is Hamam al Hamami.

According to the report, Al Hamami is an Omani citizen but was not born in Oman. He lived most of his life outside Oman, according to the sources, who disclosed that his mother is Syrian and his father is Omani.

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He was reportedly grounded by another airline two years before the Wednesday incident.

Al Hamami worked for a short time for Oman Air, where he entered new pilot training. Surveillance by the Omani government discovered that he was visiting radical websites, the sources were quoted as saying. Oman Air then transferred him to an office job.

One of the sources told CBS News that the pilot resigned from his job at Oman Air after being placed on desk duty. He left the airline around 2024, the report added.

CNN, however, reported that the Omani co-pilot had been removed from a previous job at Oman's national airline last year following concerns about his extremist views.

A regional diplomatic source familiar with the matter told CNN that the suspect was removed from training because of concerns that he had radical views, but was subsequently given another role at the airline.

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Citing sources, it further reported that the Omani co-pilot had spent most of his time outside the country, particularly in Syria, where he was influenced by extremist ideas before travelling to the UAE.

Sources were quoted as saying that al Hamami posted a video of El Al Israeli Airlines planes in Dubai with a photo at the end of the clip showing Ayman al-Zawahiri, a well-known al Qaeda leader who was killed in a US drone strike in 2022.

Al Hamami moved to Dubai, and FlyDubai hired him without vetting him with the Omani government, the sources told CBS News.

The Omani government has not publicly confirmed his nationality.

The sources said it is possible he had dual citizenship because that could explain how he was allowed to fly to Israel.

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After the incident on the FlyDubai flight, the co-pilot was barred from flying in his native Oman over security concerns, a source told the Associated Press on Saturday.

Why did the co-pilot make violent move on plane? The co-pilot's motive in the alleged attack remains unknown.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "As time passes, the picture is becoming clearer; the attacker underwent Islamist radicalisation. He came to crash the plane with its passengers."

"We are investigating whether he was dispatched, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price," he added.

Netanyahu told CBS News on Wednesday that the incident looked "like a suicide attempt," referring to witnesses who said the co-pilot had tried to jam the plane's equipment instead of stabilising the aircraft.

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After passengers subdued the co-pilot, he shouted for someone to kill him, Netanyahu told Fox News on Thursday.

Meanwhile, US President Trump suggested Thursday that the co-pilot may be linked to Iran, "based on what I'm hearing."

"We're working on it right now," Mr. Trump said. "They're being very open with us. I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes. But we're working on it right now."

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Who is 'Hamam al Hamami'? What we know about FlyDubai co-pilot who stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar, tried to crash plane