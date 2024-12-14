South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has taken on the role of acting president following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday (December 14). Yoon's removal came after a failed attempt to impose martial law earlier this month, plunging the nation into political turmoil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo brings decades of experience and a reputation for steady, rational leadership to his new role. A career technocrat with a Harvard doctorate in economics, Han’s wide-ranging expertise in trade, diplomacy, and governance has earned him bipartisan respect over more than three decades of public service.

A leader across administrations Han, 75, has served in high-profile roles under five different South Korean presidents from both conservative and liberal backgrounds. His extensive career includes positions such as: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister (2007–2008, 2022–present): His current term as prime minister began with President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration in 2022.

Ambassador to the United States (2009–2012): He played a key role in securing US congressional approval of the US-South Korea Free Trade Agreement in 2011.

Finance Minister and Trade Minister: Han has been deeply involved in shaping South Korea’s economic and trade policies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ambassador to the OECD and Presidential Policy Secretary: These roles further highlight his leadership in international relations and domestic policy coordination.

Han's ability to work across political divides and deliver results has made him a reliable figure in South Korean politics.

Expertise and achievements Han's credentials as an economist and diplomat are reflected in his contributions to South Korea’s economy and its relationship with key global allies, especially the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US-South Korea Relations: As ambassador to the United States, Han helped strengthen bilateral ties during a critical period, working with then-Vice President Joe Biden and other US officials.

Economic Expertise: Han has a doctorate in economics from Harvard University and has contributed to economic reform initiatives and trade agreements that shaped South Korea’s global economic footprint.

Fluent in English and respected internationally, Han has also served on the board of S-Oil, a South Korean refining company affiliated with Saudi Aramco, demonstrating his versatility in both public and private sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leadership in a time of uncertainty As acting president, Han faces the task of steering South Korea through a turbulent political period following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The Constitutional Court will decide Yoon's fate in the coming months. Until then, Han will oversee the administration, with a focus on maintaining stability and ensuring a seamless government operation.

Should the court uphold Yoon’s removal, South Korea would hold a presidential election within 60 days, during which Han would continue to lead as the interim head of state.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached over failed Martial Law bid South Korean lawmakers impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday over his controversial attempt to impose martial law earlier this month. The move marks a significant political upheaval in the country, with opposition leaders celebrating it as a “victory of the people." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impeachment vote and allegations The National Assembly passed the impeachment motion with 204 votes in favor out of 300 members. The motion accused Yoon of insurrection, stemming from his December 3 bid to impose martial law. A two-thirds majority, or 200 votes, was required for the motion to succeed, necessitating support from at least eight lawmakers from Yoon's conservative People Power Party (PPP).

Yoon's response In a televised address after the vote, Yoon said he would "step aside" but did not apologize for his actions.