US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with 150 of their top donors, including Ajay Jain Bhutoria, an Indian-American entrepreneur and Democratic Party deputy national finance chair, to discuss a successful strategy to raise funds for their 2024 re-election campaign.

Although the reception was not a fundraiser, the event marked the first in-person donor conference of Biden's 2024 re-election campaign. During the meeting, Democratic Party officials presented their campaign strategy and began their fundraising efforts to reach their target of $2 billion, double the amount raised during the previous election cycle.

Participants of the meeting said that both Biden and Harris, along with their strategists, were confident of winning the 2024 election cycle based on their accomplishments so far. However, they are not taking any chances.

Bhutoria's attendance at the event highlights the growing influence and representation of the Indian-American community in national politics, and their support for the Democratic Party and its candidates. He has played a crucial role in securing Biden's victory in the 2020 election, raising a significant amount of money for the campaign and rallying millions of grassroots South Asian voters who proved to be the deciding factor in several battleground states.

Bhutoria's role as the Democratic Party deputy national finance chair emphasises the importance of fundraising efforts and the role of donors in shaping the future of American politics. During the meeting, he praised the Biden administration's accomplishments, including groundbreaking legislations such as the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Respect for Marriage Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

In his address to his donors, Biden highlighted the importance of donors and their contribution to preserving democracy, while lambasting former president Donald Trump-led "MAGA Republicans" and emphasising abortion rights. Harris personally spoke with all the top donors one-on-one and talked about her work on abortion issues, insulin and broadband access.

As they enter this re-election campaign, Biden emphasised that he wouldn't be here without his donors. He thanked them for their past support and asked for their help again in 2024. The conference was seen as a new effort to bring in untapped donors into the fold.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author