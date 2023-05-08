Who is Indian-American Ajay Bhutoria, one of the top donors for Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign?2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:39 AM IST
Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Bhutoria is one of the top donors backing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their 2024 re-election campaign.
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with 150 of their top donors, including Ajay Jain Bhutoria, an Indian-American entrepreneur and Democratic Party deputy national finance chair, to discuss a successful strategy to raise funds for their 2024 re-election campaign.
