Who is Indian-origin MP Kanishka Narayan? UK's first AI minister appointed by new Prime Minister Andy Burnham

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, on Monday (local time), named Kanishka Narayan as minister for artificial intelligence (AI), making the position a cabinet-level role for the first time.

Narayan, who is a Labour politician from Wales, was appointed minister for AI and online safety in September 2025 under Burnham's predecessor, Keir Starmer. As a junior minister, he served under Liz Kendall, the technology secretary, who was removed by the new British premier alongside several senior ministers who served under Starmer, Bloomberg reported.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Kanishka Narayan's role in the UK government? ⌵ Kanishka Narayan serves as the Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Online Safety, a cabinet-level position appointed by Prime Minister Andy Burnham. 2 Why was Kanishka Narayan appointed as the Minister for AI? ⌵ Narayan's appointment reflects the UK government's increasing focus on artificial intelligence and the need for a dedicated minister to oversee its strategy and development. 3 How did Kanishka Narayan's previous roles prepare him for his position as Minister for AI? ⌵ Narayan's background as a Labour MP, along with his experience in economic policy and public service reform, provided him with valuable insights for his role in overseeing AI policies. 4 Should the UK prioritize investment in AI technology? ⌵ Given the global competition in AI and the presence of major companies like Google DeepMind in the UK, prioritizing investment in AI technology is vital for economic growth and technological advancement. 5 What challenges does the UK face regarding its AI strategy? ⌵ The UK faces challenges such as criticism over inconsistent technology policies, insufficient investment in computing infrastructure, and delays in high-profile digital projects.

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Who is Kanishka Narayan? According to his LinkedIn profile, Narayan is a member of the UK Parliament for the Vale of Glamorgan. His education includes a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Philosophy, Politics & Economics from the University of Oxford and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Stanford University.

He worked as Parliamentary Private Secretary for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs between July 2024 and September 2025. Since July 2024, Narayan has also served as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the House of Commons. Last year, he was appointed Minister for AI and Online Safety under the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology.

His LinkedIn profile also mentions a series of volunteering experiences that the UK MP has gathered over the years. From June 2012 to June 2015, Narayan was the co-founder of Attain Wales, a non-profit programme in South Wales focusing on social mobility and education.

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Between 2016 and 2021, he served as an adviser on economic policy and public service reform.

In 2020, he founded a national campaign following the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown, titled 'Help Your High Street.' Between 2021 and 2023, he served as a trustee of a Citizens Advice bureau. Simultaneously, he served on the advisory panel of Chatham House, the UK's foremost foreign policy think tank, for two years.

From 2020 to 2022, he was a visiting associate at the Centre for Cities, another UK think tank focused on urban economics.

UK's AI strategy under scrutiny Narayan's appointment and the promotion of the role to the cabinet come at a time when the country's AI strategy is being watched closely beyond its borders. The report noted that the UK is home to a large number of venture capitalists and prominent AI operators, including Google DeepMind and startups such as ElevenLabs and Wayve, along with a highly skilled engineering talent pool.

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However, Britain's leaders have drawn criticism for repeatedly changing course on technology policies and failing to invest enough in computing infrastructure. Several high-profile digital infrastructure projects, including a proposed OpenAI data centre, have been delayed or abandoned, partly due to the country's elevated energy costs.

Burnham, who assumed office as Britain's new prime minister on Monday, has so far revealed little about his plans for artificial intelligence and the broader technology sector. However, he and Narayan are now expected to outline their stance on Europe's growing debate over technological sovereignty. Leaders in France and Germany have advocated reducing the continent's dependence on AI models and software developed in Silicon Valley, amid concerns that the United States could restrict overseas access to advanced technologies.

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(with Bloomberg inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.