Who is Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi? Why has he been sentenced to death? Explained
Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi faces death sentence for his role in 2022-23 unrest after Mahsa Amini's death due to police brutality. Salehi supported protests with his songs and was sentenced to six years in prison last year, escaping death penalty initially
Well-known Iranian rapper, Toomaj Salehi, is facing death sentence for his role in the 2022-23 unrest after the death of Mahsa Amini due to police brutality. The famous rapper was executed for his protest lyrics and social media posts, reported Bloomberg citing the reformist Shargh newspaper.