Who is Jacinda Ardern? Why former New Zealand PM has been appointed professor at the University of Sydney

Jacinda Ardern, 43, who retired from politics in January 2023, will take up a Professor of Practice role this month and will deliver guest lectures and masterclasses, as well as provide mentoring.

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Published28 Oct 2026, 10:08 PM IST
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Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.(AP)

New Zealand's former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has now joined the teaching profession after five tumultuous years in charge of the Pacific nation. She will be a lecturer at the University of Sydney, focusing on empathetic leadership, social cohesion and civic trust. The former prime minister said she hoped to “explore and develop ways to better serve our communities”.

‘Delighted to be joining the University of Sydney’

Ardern, 43, who retired from politics in January 2023, will take up a Professor of Practice role this month and will deliver guest lectures and masterclasses, as well as provide mentoring.

"I'm delighted to be joining the University of Sydney," Ardern said in a statement.

Ardern will focus on empathetic leadership, social cohesion and civic trust, while further developing new approaches to global and values-based leadership.

Also Read | Ex-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern marries long-time partner Clarke Gayford. Pics

"I've found myself especially focused on the question of leadership since leaving office -- and how we can better support and encourage the kind of leadership needed to tackle our many global challenges," Ardern said.

Also Read | New Zealand: Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as next PM

Here are five facts about Jacinda Ardern

  • Born on July 26, 1980, Jacinda Ardern became the world's youngest female head of government when she was elected prime minister of New Zealand in 2017 at the age of 37, according to the BBC.
  • Ardern spent her early years in Murupara, a small town on New Zealand's North Island. Witnessing the hardships faced by children, including those who did not have enough to eat, influenced her decision to enter politics. She completed her primary and secondary education in Morrinsville, southeast of Auckland, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica.
  • She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies in 2001. Her association with the Labour Party began much earlier, in 1999, when she joined the party at the age of 17.
  • In 2005, Ardern moved to the United Kingdom, where she worked for two and a half years in the cabinet office of then British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Three years later, in 2008, she was selected as the Labour Party's candidate for the Waikato electorate.
  • During her political journey, Ardern also began a relationship with television presenter Clarke Gayford. She married Gayford in a private ceremony on January 13, 2024. The couple’s daughter, Neve, is seven years old.
  • Ardern was awarded one of New Zealand's highest honours for her service to the country, particularly her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Christchurch terror attacks. The honour granted the former prime minister the title of Dame.

About the Author

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