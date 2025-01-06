Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he will resign, citing internal party conflicts and growing discontent. He will remain in office until the Liberal Party selects a new leader. The decision follows Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s resignation and mounting challenges, including NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s planned no-confidence motion on January 27, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once a Justin Trudeau ally, Jagmeet Singh has accused Trudeau of failing Canadians, vowing to end the Liberal government’s reign and trigger fresh elections.

Early life and background Born on January 2, 1979, in Scarborough, Ontario, Jagmeet Singh is the son of Punjabi immigrant parents. He grew up in Windsor, Ontario, where his personal experiences with racism shaped his commitment to social justice. Singh holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Western University and a Bachelor of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Before entering politics, Singh worked as a criminal defense lawyer in the Greater Toronto Area, advocating for marginalized communities.

Before entering politics, Singh worked as a criminal defense lawyer in the Greater Toronto Area, advocating for marginalized communities.

Political journey Singh began his political career in 2011, winning a seat in the Ontario Legislature as the Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Bramalea—Gore—Malton. He quickly gained recognition for his passionate advocacy on issues like workers' rights and anti-racism policies.

National politics In 2017, Singh made history by becoming the first visible minority leader of a major federal political party in Canada. Under his leadership, the NDP has championed progressive policies such as universal pharmacare, affordable housing, and climate action. Singh has also been a vocal advocate for tackling systemic racism and economic inequality.

Singh’s rift with Trudeau Singh’s NDP played a critical role in propping up Trudeau’s minority government by supporting key legislation. However, their cooperation agreement unraveled in September 2024, as Singh accused Trudeau of failing to address critical issues like affordable housing, healthcare, and the rising cost of living.

Singh’s decision to bring a no-confidence motion stems from his belief that Trudeau’s leadership has faltered amid internal party turmoil, high-profile resignations, and growing economic uncertainty.

Singh's criticism of Trudeau In a statement, Singh declared, "The Liberals don't deserve another chance. That's why the NDP will vote to bring this government down and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government that will work for them." He also criticized Trudeau's handling of key issues, including healthcare and housing, while warning against Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives, whom he accuses of prioritizing corporate interests.

Personal legacy Singh is fluent in English, French, and Punjabi, and he married Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, a fashion designer, in 2018. Known for his vibrant style and charismatic leadership, Singh has been a trailblazer as the first turban-wearing Sikh leader of a federal party in Canada.

Internal party discord Trudeau's decision to step down comes in the wake of significant internal strife within the Liberal Party. The sudden resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland—one of Trudeau's most trusted allies—exposed deep fractures within the government. Freeland's departure amplified concerns about Trudeau's ability to maintain control, with reports suggesting dissatisfaction over his handling of critical issues like housing affordability, healthcare, and rising living costs.

Economic and political challenges Trudeau’s government has been grappling with economic uncertainty, exacerbated by US President-elect Donald Trump’s threats of imposing a 25% tariff on Canadian goods. These economic pressures have added to Trudeau’s troubles, as Canadians increasingly question his leadership during a period of financial instability.