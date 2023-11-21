Who is Javier Milei, Argentina's next president who wants to scrap local currency, eliminate central bank?
An ardent opponent of socialism, critical of feminist policies and abortion, and averse to linking human actions with climate change – Milei is most far-right leader which the Left-leaning Argentina has seen in ages.
Controversial economist Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian outsider in Argentina's politics, is set to be the country's next president. In the presidential election held on November 19, 'the lion' – as Milei prefers to call himself – secured 56 percent of the votes.