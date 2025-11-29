Who is Jodie Haydon? Anthony Albanese becomes first Australian PM to tie the knot while in office

Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese tied the knot with Jodie Haydon, in Canberra, making him the first Australian leader to get married, while in office. Their wedding comes after the final sitting day of the Australian parliament for 2025 on Friday, and six months on from Albanese’s landslide re-election victory.

Advertisement

Jodie Haydon and Anthony Albanese got engaged last year.

Who is Jodie Haydon? Jodie Haydon works for the NSW Public Service Association and previously held positions in the superannuation industry. Born in Bankstown, Sydney, to school-teacher parents, she grew up on the Central Coast.

Haydon has regularly accompanied Albanese at public events, on official travel overseas and during election campaigns.

Said to be more media shy than some politicians’ partners, she has taken on some of the traditional roles of the prime minister’s spouse, including as chief patron of the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra, mentioned a report by The Guardian.

Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon marriage The ceremony took place on Saturday afternoon at Albanese’s official residence, the Lodge, witnessed by a small group of close family and friends, including Albanese’s son, Nathan, and Haydon’s parents, Bill and Pauline.

Advertisement

“We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends,” Albanese and Haydon said in a statement.