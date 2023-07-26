Who is Joe Lewis? British billionaire charged in US for insider trading; here's what we know2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Lewis, who founded the investment firm Tavistock Group, was charged with 16 counts of securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy, for alleged crimes spanning from 2013 to 2021.
British billionaire Joe Lewis has been criminally charged in New York with orchestrating a brazen insider trading scheme and has surrendered to US authorities in Manhattan, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The billionaire is expected to appear in court to face the insider trading charges, said a spokesperson for the US Attorney's office in Manhattan.
