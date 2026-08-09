Who is Juan Antonio March Pujol? Spain's India envoy faces allegations over financial dealings

Spain is set to replace its ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, amid allegations concerning the use of embassy funds and the organisation of cultural events, according to reports.

March, who took charge as Spain's ambassador to India in September 2024, is expected to leave the post within the next few weeks, Spanish digital publication The Objective reported.

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The controversy centres on allegations that March used Spanish Embassy funds and sought financial contributions from businesses to organise cultural events in India without proper approval from Madrid.

Here is what we know about the diplomat, the allegations against him and the process to replace him.

Also Read | Spain to replace India envoy over alleged financial favours: Report

Who is Juan Antonio March Pujol? March is a veteran Spanish diplomat with around three decades of experience in international relations. He joined Spain's diplomatic service in 1987 after studying law at the University of Barcelona.

He has held several senior diplomatic positions, including Spain's ambassador to Russia from 2007 to 2011 and permanent representative to the United Nations and ambassador to the World Trade Organization in Geneva from 2004 to 2007.

His career has also included assignments involving the European Union, the OECD and Spain's cooperation programmes in Latin America. He has served in diplomatic postings in countries including Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

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March returned to the diplomatic service after an absence of more than 12 years when he was appointed Spain's ambassador to India in 2024.

What are the allegations against him? The controversy relates primarily to cultural events organised or proposed by the Spanish Embassy in India.

According to The Objective, Spain's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office received a report from the Foreign Ministry in May concerning March. The report reportedly raised concerns that, if established, could have criminal implications relating to public procurement and the management of public funds.

The publication alleged that March used embassy funds to promote cultural events featuring international artists who did not have a direct connection with Spain.

He was also allegedly seeking financial support from businesses for such events.

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One of the allegations involves BLS International, an Indian company that provides visa-processing services for Spain. The Objective reported that March personally reached an agreement with BLS for a €5,000 contribution towards a cultural event in Rajasthan.

The allegations have not established that March has been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

What triggered the controversy? The issue reportedly came to light after the Spanish Embassy's cultural attache sent a report to Madrid concerning plans to raise funds for concerts in 2026 without informing the Foreign Ministry.

The proposed events reportedly involved Bengaluru-based STEM Dance Kampni and international performers Joan Lainez and Zhu Huiling.

Questions were also raised over Zhu's engagement by the embassy. According to The Objective, Zhu, who has Chinese and German citizenship, received €18,000 from the Spanish Embassy in New Delhi for concerts organised by March.

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The report said Zhu was hired for concerts in New Delhi and Kathmandu in July and another event in Bhutan in October, when March travelled there to present his credentials.

The controversy has also raised questions about whether the embassy followed Spain's rules governing cultural promotion. According to the report, Spanish diplomatic missions are expected to promote Spanish culture through Spanish artists or local performers with artistic links to Spain.

Who could replace March? Spain has reportedly begun the process of replacing March in New Delhi.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has asked the government to initiate the appointment of Alfredo Martinez Serrano, currently Spain's ambassador to Canada, as the next ambassador to India.

Madrid has reportedly sought India's agrément, or formal approval, for Martínez Serrano's appointment.

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If approved, he would replace March as Spain's envoy in New Delhi.

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