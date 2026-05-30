Who is Jugal Daterao? Indian-origin Walt Disney manager sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in Russia for smuggling

A Moscow judge ruled a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for the Walt Disney Company manager for drug smuggling after the discovery of THC-infused gummies in his luggage.

Russia's state media, TASS, on Friday reported that Jugal Daterao Sudhir arrived in Russia from Qatar earlier in January this year and was apprehended at Sheremetyevo International Airport after the gummies were detected during a routine baggage inspection.

The press service said, "The court found Sudhir guilty under Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal acquisition, possession, or transportation of narcotics) and Article 229.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal transportation of narcotics) and sentenced him to two years and six months in a general-regime penal colony, with a fine of 30,000 rubles."

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According to Sudhir, the drug had been prescribed to him by a doctor in the United States to manage the effects of brain surgery.

Who is Jugal Daterao? According to his LinkedIn profile, Daterao is an experienced Program Manager at Disney, where he manages over 20 complex projects focusing on global initiatives such as advertising content supply chains, cloud computing, AI/ML, and partner integrations for Disney+, Hulu, and other advanced platforms.

Daterao has over 15 years of progressive expertise in leadership and problem-solving for software development projects across multiple domains and industries.

His bio reads, “As a Scrum Master Certified and Agile Project Management Expert, I have successfully migrated software methodology from waterfall to Agile Scrum, coached and built new teams, defined and implemented project management processes, and ensured operational execution, release planning, and risk mitigation. I have also worked on content distribution applications, DTC and SVOD services for Viacom's brands, and launched award-winning mobile apps for Walgreens, CVS, and others. My mission is to deliver high-quality products and services that meet the needs and expectations of clients and users while staying current with relevant technology and innovation, maintaining strong ethics, and influencing others with good communication and negotiation skills.”

Daterao completed his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Pune University, following which he obtained an MBA from the University of Adelaide. He then received an MCM in Computer Science from the Institute of Management and Career Courses.

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Before Disney, Daterao worked at several companies. According to his profile, he worked as a Project Coordinator/Programmer at Software Solutions between 2002 and 2005. He then worked as a Project Research Analyst at SADB Adelaide.

Between 2007 and 2009, he worked as a Release Coordinator at KickApps Corporation, following which he worked as a Project Release Manager at Doctations, Inc. for a year.

From 2010 to 2013, he worked as a Project Manager at Usablenet in New York and then became a Project Manager at High 5 Games. Daterao also worked as a Senior Project Manager at WWE for over two years, following which he moved to Viacom and worked in different capacities for three years.

In 2015, he also founded an organisation named Reliable Investment Corporation. He has been working at The Walt Disney Company since 2019.