Who is Jutta Leerdam? Jake Paul in tears as his fiancé breaks Olympic record in speedskating

When Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam crossed the finish line to win Olympic gold in the women’s 1,000m, the reaction in the stands was almost as emotional as the moment on ice. Watching from the second row was her fiancé, Jake Paul, who broke down in tears as she upgraded her Beijing 2022 silver to gold in record time.

Paul, seated alongside his mother Pam and Leerdam’s mother Monique, was visibly overwhelmed as the result flashed on the board. Within minutes, he shared a video of himself crying, writing: “IM SO PROUD OF YOU @juttaleerdam." The clip carried the caption: “My baby just set the Olympic world record."

He followed it with another post lifting Leerdam as she stood with her gold medal. “We just witnessed one of the most important sporting moments ever. The doc will tell. Words can’t describe how proud of you I am," he wrote.

Leerdam herself appeared stunned by the achievement. “OLYMPIC CHAMPION 1000 METER!!!!!! I can’t believe it!!!" she posted. Paul responded simply: “Still crying."

More than a viral moment While Paul’s emotional reaction quickly went viral, the result marks a defining chapter in Leerdam’s career. The 27-year-old had narrowly missed gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, settling for silver in the same event. Her victory this time not only delivered redemption but also came in a new Olympic record time.

Leerdam’s résumé extends well beyond one race. She has previously claimed two world titles and three European championships in the 1,000m, establishing herself as one of the dominant figures in women’s speed skating.

Her public profile expanded in 2023 after she began dating Paul, whose path from YouTube personality to professional boxer has kept him in global headlines. Last year, he was defeated by former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua. Despite their different sporting worlds, the couple have maintained a long-distance relationship — Paul based in the United States and Leerdam training in the Netherlands, according to the BBC.

Gratitude and support After her win, Leerdam acknowledged the personal sacrifices behind elite sport. Speaking about Paul and her family, she said: "I've been supportive, but I've not been able to go to his [Paul's] past fights because of skating. It would be nice to be there more. He has supported me a lot more and has come to many of my races, so I'm very grateful.

