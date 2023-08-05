Who is Kai Cenat, whose giveaway led to chaos at New York's Union Square? Watch

Manhattan's Union Square was tightly packed with crowd running through the streets after Kai Cenat's posted about a giveaway in the park. A crowd gathered in thousands got out of hand with some clambering on vehicles, hurling chairs and throwing punches, leaving police struggling to control the chaos.

Jeffrey Maddrey, the highest-ranking uniformed officer for the New York City Police Department, told reporters that police were questioning Cenat and that charges against him were possible, including inciting a riot. Videos posted on social media also showed that he was lifted by the police and taken into custody.

Who is Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat is a video creator and has 6.5 million which is about 65 lakh followers on his platform Twitch. As per the website, Twitch is an interactive livestreaming service for content spanning gaming, entertainment, sports, music, and among others. As per Twitchtrackers, Cenat tops the list of the of the most-subscribed streamer on the platform.

Speaking of his YouTube channel, he has about 4.01 million subscribers with channel on his own name wherein he posts daily life and comedy vlogs. His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million (27.6 core) views among them.

In December last year, he was also crowned the streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards.

What did Kai Cenat Post on Instagram?

It all started with a posting on Instagram from the 21-year-old calling on fans to meet him in lower Manhattan for a live-streamed event where he would hand out giveaway at 4 pm. Some young people leaving the park also said that they had come expecting to get a computer for livestreaming or a new PlayStation.

US media reported that about at least 2,000 people were gathered following his announcement. Fans started lining up as early as 1.30 pm and by 3 pm, the crowd had swelled and was getting unruly.

What happened at Union Park?

Footage on US media news channel showed a surging, tightly packed crowd running through the streets, scaling structures in the park and snarling traffic. Some people were see throwing objects at car windows, threw paint cans and set off fire extinguishers. Some people climbed on a moving vehicle while others pounded atop city buses.