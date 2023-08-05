Who is Kai Cenat, whose giveaway led to chaos at New York's Union Square? Watch

However, by 5:30 pm, police officers in growing numbers had regained control of much of the area, but small skirmishes were still breaking out, Associated Press has reported. Some yound people were also seen knocking over barricades and throwing bottles and even a flowerpot at officers. Police were seen wrestling people to the ground and chasing them down the street. Report by Associated Press also told that officers has arrested 65 people of which 30 are juveniles. A number of people were also injured including officers.

