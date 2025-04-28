Who is Kai-Ji Adam Lo? Suspect of Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival tragedy that killed 11

Vancouver's Lapu Lapu festival saw a disturbing event on April 27, when a car ploughed into a crowd, resulting in deaths and injuries of people. According to the police, the incident happened after 8 pm (local time) near E. 41st Avenue and Fraser, where Filipino members had gathered to celebrate.

Who is Kai-Ji Adam Lo? Kai-Ji Adam Lo is a 30-year old resident of Vancouver. He reportedly has a history related to mental health issues.

After ramming an SUV through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the western Canadian city, Canadian prosecutors have charged him for killing 11 people aged between 5 and 65 and injuring dozens. He faces eight counts of second-degree murder, including more charges anticipated.

According to NYT, the authorities arrested him at the scene and he "was known” to law enforcement and mental health care professionals prior to the incident, police said.

There were no exchange between police and Lo “immediately leading up to this event. This is the darkest day in our city’s history,” Steve Rai, Vancouver Police Chief, said.

Eyewitnesses recount Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival horror Lo allegedly hit the race down the street in a black SUV. “He just slammed the pedal down and rammed into hundreds of people. It was like seeing a bowling ball hit — all the bowling pins and all the pins flying up in the air,” festivalgoer Kris Pangilinan informed CBC.

“We’re all OK physically, but honestly, I’m still very shaken up. I’m in shock and have been experiencing panic attacks after witnessing everything that happened,” Jen Idaba-Castaneto, one of those who participated in the festival, told Glacier Media.

Eyewitness Dale Selipe told the Vancouver Sun that she witnessed injured children on the street after the vehicle crashed into the crowd. She stated, “There was a lady with her eyes staring up, one of her legs was already broken. One person was holding her hand, trying to comfort her.”